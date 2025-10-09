Resumption Of Direct Flights With India Positive Move To Improve Ties: China

File photo

Beijing- China on Thursday described the resumption of direct flights with India after a five-year hiatus as a positive step, saying it demonstrated that both countries are“faithfully acting” on the understandings reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping to strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking at a media briefing, the first since the Chinese Foreign Ministry resumed its regular schedule following the eight-day national holidays, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the flights would resume by the end of October.

India had announced on October 2 that direct flights to China would resume from October 26.

“This is the latest move that demonstrates how the two countries are faithfully acting on the important common understanding between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin on Aug 31,” Guo said in response to a question.

Modi and Xi had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin and welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting at Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.

Guo said China stands ready to work with India to view and manage bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, to be friends, good neighbours and partners who support each other's success.

He used a metaphor of a“cooperative pas de deux (dance) of the dragon and the elephant” to emphasise the shared responsibilities of China and India in promoting peace, prosperity and greater deliverables for the people of both countries and for Asia at large.

Chinese airlines such as Air China, which previously operated flights between the two countries, have not yet announced formal plans for resumption.