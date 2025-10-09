Broadcaster Zahid Mukhtar Passes Away

Srinagar- Noted poet, writer, critic, actor and broadcaster Zahid Mukhtar passed away on Thursday at his residence in South Kashmir's Anantnag.

Zahid Mukhtar passed away at 7:30 AM at his residence at Nayee Basti, Anantnag.

Mukhtar dedicated his life to literature, art, poetry, acting, journalism, and broadcasting from a young age. A multi-faceted personality, he was a distinguished poet, a gifted prose writer, a seasoned broadcaster, and a compassionate human being.