Techo Airport Begins Operations

Dhaka: Cambodia inaugurated the $1.5 billion Techo International Airport (KTI), marking the country's largest aviation project and one of the world's biggest airports by land area.

Located south of Phnom Penh, the new hub began operations with a commercial Air Cambodia flight greeted by a traditional water salute.

Developed by Cambodia Airport Investment Co., Ltd. (CAIC) - a joint venture between the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC) - the airport is designed to handle 13 million passengers annually in its first phase.

The project underscores Cambodia's push to expand regional trade and tourism. Key partners include Vinci Airports, Lagardère Travel Retail, Newrest, and SIA Engineering Company, covering operations, retail, catering, and maintenance.

The launch coincides with OCIC's 25th anniversary. The firm, one of Cambodia's largest conglomerates, has led major infrastructure developments nationwide.

Designed by British firm Foster + Partners, the terminal features Khmer-inspired domes and a central 9-meter Buddha statue.

“Welcoming the first passengers at Techo International Airport is a defining moment,” said Pung Kheav Se, Chairman of OCIC and CAIC.“It creates new opportunities for Cambodia - for visitors, businesses, and investors - and marks the beginning of a new chapter for our country.”

