Madurai Airport Gets Bomb Threat Email

Dhaka: Tamil Nadu's Madurai Airport received an email claiming a bomb had been placed on the premises, prompting a full security response, officials said.

The airport director alerted the Madurai District Collector and Police Commissioner, triggering immediate checks by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and local police.

“All vehicles entering the airport were subjected to strict checks by the bomb disposal squad before being allowed inside,” Airport Director Muthukumar told agency.

Sniffer dogs and bomb detection teams carried out detailed inspections across key areas, including parking zones, passenger arrival points, and other public spaces.

No suspicious items were reported and investigations are ongoing.

