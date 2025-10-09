Kareena Kapoor Khan OPENS Up On Financial Freedom, Equality, And Evolving Meaning Of Wealth

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian film industry. Through her unwavering determination and hard work, she has earned a place where thousands of young women look up to her, and rightfully so.

Both her professional and personal journeys serve as an inspiration, especially when it comes to teaching women the importance of independence, particularly financial freedom, and how to wisely enjoy their hard-earned wealth.

On Wednesday evening, Kareena, who has been appointed as the face of HSBC Premier, attended an insightful session in Delhi, where she opened up about how her idea of wealth has evolved over the years.

"I think the idea of wealth has changed in my own life...obviously, because of working for the last 26 years has changed the entire way of the way I look at wealth. When I started (professional career) to now, things have changed," she opined.

"I think actors have started putting their way across where they would also want to be paid equally, firstly, as their male counterparts. So I think that has also added to a lot of character to our women as well as what wealth stands for today. I think it's a lot more than just having money in the bank," Kareena expressed.

While sharing her views on wealth, the Jab We Met star emphasised that she has always been clear about never compromising her independence as an actor, even after she got married to actor Saif Ali Khan.

"Today, people want to have an experience of life as well. So I think that comes along the way as you experience work, as you become, you get married, you want to have your own independence. That's what happened with me," she said.

"I always wanted to have my own independence as an actor, even after I got married to Saif. That was one thing which was very, very clear. And then, of course, now as a mother, the idea is to enjoy my wealth in today's every single day, but to also look out for the future," Kareena stated.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena recently started shooting for filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', in which she will be sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran.