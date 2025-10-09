This Auto Driver In Bangalore Earns Rs. 3 Lakh A Month, You'll Be Surprised By His Assets

He works as an auto driver, yet he's earning lakhs. His story proves once again that anything is possible in Bengaluru. Find out what this auto driver's story is all about.

A user on X posted this auto driver's story. He said he took an auto in Bengaluru and was surprised to see the driver with an Apple Watch and headphones. He was shocked by his assets.

The driver earns ₹2-3 lakh monthly, like a top software engineer. He owns two houses in Bengaluru worth ₹4-5 crore and has invested in an AI startup. Auto drivers earn well in Bengaluru.

As soon as this post went up on X, many people reacted. Some commented that he's networking with startup founders. Others said drivers who bought land on the outskirts are now millionaires.

The poster clarified he heard the story from the driver himself. Netizens noted anything is possible in Bengaluru, where auto rides and the cost of living are high compared to other cities.