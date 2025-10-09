Gold Price RISES Before Karwa Chauth On 9Th October: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: On October 9th, gold prices are consistently on fire. Due to the continuous price hikes over the past few days, gold prices have seen a significant increase

Kolkata Gold Price Today: 18 carat gold is ₹9311 per gram, an increase of ₹16. The price for 10 grams is ₹93110, up by ₹160 from yesterday's rate.

22 carat gold: ₹11380/gram (up ₹20), ₹113800/10 grams (up ₹200). 24 carat gold: ₹12415/gram (up ₹22), ₹124150/10 grams (up ₹220).

Hyderabad: 22K gold is ₹113800/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124150/10g, up ₹220. Patna: 22K gold is ₹113850/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124200/10g, up ₹220.

Mumbai: 22K gold is ₹113800/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124150/10g, up ₹220. Delhi: 22K gold is ₹113950/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124300/10g, up ₹220.

Jaipur: 22K gold is ₹113950/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124300/10g, up ₹220. Chennai: 22K gold is ₹113800/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124150/10g, up ₹220.