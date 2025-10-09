Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price RISES Before Karwa Chauth On 9Th October: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price RISES Before Karwa Chauth On 9Th October: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City


2025-10-09 05:01:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Price Today: On October 9th, gold prices are consistently on fire. Due to the continuous price hikes over the past few days, gold prices have seen a significant increase

Kolkata Gold Price Today: 18 carat gold is ₹9311 per gram, an increase of ₹16. The price for 10 grams is ₹93110, up by ₹160 from yesterday's rate.

22 carat gold: ₹11380/gram (up ₹20), ₹113800/10 grams (up ₹200). 24 carat gold: ₹12415/gram (up ₹22), ₹124150/10 grams (up ₹220).

Hyderabad: 22K gold is ₹113800/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124150/10g, up ₹220. Patna: 22K gold is ₹113850/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124200/10g, up ₹220.

Mumbai: 22K gold is ₹113800/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124150/10g, up ₹220. Delhi: 22K gold is ₹113950/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124300/10g, up ₹220.

Jaipur: 22K gold is ₹113950/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124300/10g, up ₹220. Chennai: 22K gold is ₹113800/10g, up ₹200. 24K is ₹124150/10g, up ₹220.

MENAFN09102025007385015968ID1110171936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search