Skill Development And Job Opportunities For Women: ASAP Kerala's Nareechakra Project

Thrissur: ASAP Kerala, in collaboration with Eram Technologies, is rolling out a unique initiative named 'Nareechakra' designed to create job opportunities specifically for women in the automotive marketing sector. This project seeks to encourage greater female participation in a field where their presence has traditionally been limited. The comprehensive two-month training programme will take place at the Kunnamkulam ASAP Skill Park. Participants who successfully complete the training, which incorporates On-the-Job Training (OJT), will be offered permanent positions at Mahindra & Mahindra dealer outlets.

Women graduates aged between 18 and 35 are eligible to apply for the role of Customer Relationship Executive. Similarly, candidates within the same age range who hold a diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, or Automobile engineering can apply for the position of Service Advisor. Interested applicants must submit their applications via the following link: Google form. For further inquiries, you may contact 9495999667 or 9895967998.

Applications Invited

Applications are invited for the position of Anganwadi Helpers in Anganwadis located within the Aluva Municipality, as part of the Vazhakulam Additional ICDS Project. Women who are permanent residents of Aluva Municipality and are under 46 years of age are eligible to apply using the prescribed application form. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be entitled to age relaxation in accordance with applicable rules.

Applicants should not have passed SSLC or an equivalent examination but must possess basic reading and writing skills. If suitable candidates without SSLC qualifications are not available, applicants who have passed SSLC will also be considered. Completed application forms will be accepted at the Vazhakulam ICDS Project Office located in Thottakattukara until 5 PM on October 25, 2025. For inquiries, contact 9496432250 or 04842952488.