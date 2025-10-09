India Untold: When Ratan Tata Prioritized His Ailing Dog Over Receiving An Award From Prince Charles

On the first death anniversary of Ratan Naval Tata, the legendary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons, India remembers a man whose vision redefined leadership and compassion in business. Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, left behind not just an empire but a philosophy that continues to inspire generations.

Not only a successful businessman, Ratan Tata was also known for his immense compassion, humility, and honour. The peculiar love for his pets and even stray dogs and the heartfelt bond will always be a marker in his life so much so that Bombay House, the iconic headquarters of the Tata Group, has long welcomed stray dogs roaming freely across its premises.

Indian businessman Suhel Seth once shared Ratan Tata's extraordinary devotion to his pets.“On February 6, 2018 Prince Charles wanted to give Ratan Tata the Lifetime Achievement Award for philanthropy at Buckingham Palace. Everything was set. It was under the auspices of the British Asian Trust. I reached London on the 2nd or 3rd of February, and there were 11 missed calls from Mr. Tata,” Seth recounted.

“So I'm picking up my bags at Heathrow from the conveyor belt. And I called Mr. Tata. I said, what's happened? He said one of his dogs, Tango and Tito, one of them, had fallen terribly ill. He said I can't leave him and come, and he didn't come,” Seth added.

Seth also revealed Prince Charles's admiration for Tata's choice.“You know what Prince Charles said, he said that's a man. That's the man that Ratan is. That's why the house of Tata is what it is. That's why it is on a stable course,” he recalled.

Bombay House-Tata Group's century doors remain open to strays

Bombay House stands out in the corporate world not just for its legacy but also for its humane ethos. Despite the stringent security checks at the colonial-era building, it is not unusual to spot a stray dog casually strolling inside. For years, Tata's staff were explicitly instructed to allow any canine visitor to enter or exit freely - a testament to the compassionate leadership of Ratan Tata.

This empathy extended beyond the walls of Bombay House. During renovations in 2018, a dedicated kennel was built on the ground floor to provide a safe haven for the dogs. Tata's affection for strays also left a lasting mark on the hospitality industry. At the Taj Hotel, run by the Tata Group's IHCL, guests have noted stray dogs resting peacefully at the entrance - a practice instituted under Ratan Tata's guidance.

Tata Trusts, under his stewardship, established a modest pet hospital in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area, providing much-needed medical attention to strays and pets alike.

Ratan Tata's love for animals was not just a private sentiment but a living, breathing aspect of the Tata empire - a reflection of a man whose humanity was as legendary as his business acumen.