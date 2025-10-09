Pakistan's Growing Terror Menace: Masood Azhar's Sister Leads Jem's First Women's Brigade

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) October 9, 2025

Women on the Frontlines: JeM's Dangerous New Strategy

Traditionally, JeM - a Deobandi-rooted outfit - had strictly barred women from participating in armed jihad or combat missions. However, sources indicate that the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor prompted a change in strategy. Masood Azhar, along with his brother Talha al-Saif, jointly approved the decision to incorporate women into JeM's operational framework, paving the way for this exclusive female brigade.

The recruitment drive reportedly targets wives of JeM commanders as well as economically vulnerable women studying at JeM-run centers in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

Security analysts note that while global terrorist groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram, Hamas, and LTTE have historically deployed women as suicide attackers, Pakistan-based terrorists groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen have largely avoided doing so.