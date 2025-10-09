Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mexico Markets Hold Steady As Firm Dollar Tests The Peso


2025-10-09 05:00:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's stock market rose and the peso barely moved-two small signals that say a lot. The S&P/BMV IPC gained 1.12% on Wednesday to 60,888.56 as oil prices eased and global risk appetite stabilized.

Early Thursday, the peso hovered near 18.32 per dollar, kept in check by a sturdy Dollar Index in the high-98s and U.S. 10-year yields close to 4.13%.

The day's leaderboard tells the mood. Miners and defensives led: Peñoles (+5.06%), Qualitas (+3.71%), Grupo México (+2.28%), Walmart de México (+2.21%) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (+2.12%).

On the other side, interest-sensitive and idiosyncratic names lagged: Regional (-3.07%), Gruma (-2.99%), Bimbo (-2.97%), Televisa (-2.90%) and Grupo Carso A1 (-2.89%).

It was not euphoria-more a selective, dip-buying session after recent wobble. The story behind the story is a push-pull most investors will recognize.



A firmer dollar and steady U.S. yields cap emerging-market currencies, including the peso. At the same time, cheaper crude as Middle East risk premia ease supports sentiment and helps an oil-importing region.

Locally, the Bank of Mexico's minutes due later set the tone after September's quarter-point rate cut: inflation has cooled, but core pressures remain sticky, so policymakers are loosening cautiously.

That balancing act-gentle easing without losing inflation credibility-is why the peso is calm rather than jubilant. Technically, USD/MXN is coiling in a tight 18.29–18.38 band on the 4-hour chart, with momentum indicators soft-classic range behavior until a catalyst hits.



On the daily chart, the pair still sits below a falling trend line and under the Ichimoku cloud, leaving a mild peso-supportive tilt as long as spot stays under roughly 18.38–18.45.

For equities, the IPC 's daily setup shows cooling momentum but firm support in the high-59,000s; a clear push through 61,050 would revive the late-September upswing, while a drop below about 59,980 risks a deeper test toward 59,500–58,800.

In short: Mexico's markets are holding their nerve. The next decisive move likely depends on the tone of Banxico's minutes, whether oil's slide sticks, and if the dollar finally breaks higher-or blinks.

MENAFN09102025007421016031ID1110171890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search