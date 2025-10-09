403
Congress Kills Brazil's Revenue Push, Igniting A 2026 Budget Showdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Chamber of Deputies voted 251–193 to pull a key revenue measure from the agenda, letting it expire and handing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a setback just as his team gears up for 2026.
The provisional measure-known as MP 1.303-was meant to help finance the government's promise to eliminate income tax for workers earning up to R$5,000 a month ($943).
The plan's core idea was simple: tighten taxation on parts of the financial sector and raise collections from“billionaires, banks, and bets,” while sparing regular savers.
But late concessions-keeping popular LCI/LCA savings instruments tax-exempt and dropping a planned increase on online betting taxes-shrunk the projected yield to roughly R$17–21 billion ($3.21–$3.96 billion).
With that, the politics shifted. An alliance between the right-wing PL and the influential Centrão bloc framed the proposal as“taxing everything,” rallied the votes, and let the clock run out.
The immediate fallout is fiscal and political. Government leaders say they now expect to freeze R$7–10 billion ($1.32–$1.89 billion) in parliamentary amendments-earmarked funds that legislators use to finance local projects.
Brazil's Tax Debate Rekindles Fiscal and Political Tensions
That move plugs part of the gap but angers lawmakers across parties. Outside estimates suggest as much as R$35 billion ($6.60 billion) may need covering through spending restraint or a reworked tax package to keep 2026 plans on track.
The story behind the story is a battle to define fairness ahead of election season. The Workers' Party is pushing a message that the very wealthy and financial intermediaries should pay more so lower earners pay less.
The opposition counters that new levies would hit the real economy and household savings. Both sides have taken the fight to social media, where“tax billionaires, banks, and bets” meets“no more taxes.”
Why this matters beyond Brazil : The failed measure slows a high-profile promise of tax relief, adds uncertainty to fiscal math, and keeps current rules for popular savings products intact-for now.
Investors should expect a new bill or fresh decree, a sharper focus on spending controls, and another bruising vote count. The bigger question-who pays for Brazil's 2026 budget-remains unanswered.
