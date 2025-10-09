403
Hamas Set to Release Israeli Hostages on October 13, Says Trump
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced that all Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be released on October 13, following a newly brokered ceasefire deal between the militant group and Israel.
Speaking during a phone call with families of the captives, Trump assured them that the release would take place on Monday. “All Israeli hostages would be released on Monday,” he said, offering a measure of relief to relatives who have endured months of anguish.
During the conversation, the families expressed appreciation for Trump’s involvement. They thanked him for his role in securing what they described as a crucial breakthrough in the months-long crisis.
While the former president confirmed the imminent release, he did not clarify whether the agreement includes the return of the bodies of deceased hostages.
The announcement came shortly after Trump revealed that both parties had agreed to the initial phase of a U.S.-mediated proposal aimed at de-escalating the war in Gaza.
The plan, unveiled on September 29, lays out 20 key points. Central to the agreement are the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, a full ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and a comprehensive reconstruction effort to rebuild war-ravaged Gaza.
According to data cited from humanitarian monitors, the Israeli military campaign — ongoing since October 2023 — has resulted in the deaths of nearly 67,200 Palestinians. A majority of the casualties have been women and children.
The continuous airstrikes and ground operations have devastated the Gaza Strip, rendering much of the territory unlivable. Widespread hunger, disease, and infrastructure collapse now threaten what remains of the civilian population.
