Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blast Injures Eight in Syrian Town of Sabina

2025-10-09 04:52:03
(MENAFN) An explosion of "unknown origin" rocked the town of Sabina, located southwest of Damascus, late Wednesday, injuring at least eight people, the Syrian Civil Defense reported.

According to the agency’s Telegram post, one of the injured sustained burns in the blast, which occurred within a complex housing mills, factories, and warehouses.

Rescue teams evacuated seven of the wounded, while emergency responders transported the eighth victim to safety. The explosion triggered fires at three distinct sites, which firefighters promptly extinguished. Cooling operations remain underway to prevent any flare-ups.

This incident unfolds amid heightened security efforts by Syria’s new government, which took power after Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December following a 24-year tenure. Assad fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party’s rule that began in 1963.

Since January, a transitional administration led by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa has assumed control, focusing on stabilizing the nation and strengthening internal security.

