403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Liberal Democrat membership gets cut in half in past five years
(MENAFN) The Liberal Democrat party has seen its membership nearly cut in half over the past five years, according to analysis of publicly available data. Numbers have declined from just under 118,000 in 2020, when Sir Ed Davey assumed leadership, to approximately 60,000.
This decline comes even as the party recorded its most successful general election in terms of parliamentary seats last year. A party spokesperson noted, "in actual elections, more and more people are backing the Liberal Democrats."
By contrast, the Green Party of England and Wales reports membership of 90,000, marking a 91% rise since 2020, according to recent reports.
The Liberal Democrats experienced a surge in members during the 2020 pre-Brexit period, when the party campaigned for a second referendum. Since then, the fall in paying members has been partially concealed by including “registered supporters” in the figures reported in the party’s annual accounts. Registered supporters can sign up for free to access briefings and events but are not allowed to vote in leadership contests or shape policy. The party clarifies that its published numbers combine both members and supporters, but a detailed breakdown is not provided.
Academic research from a joint project between two universities highlighted that the decline is notable given the party’s electoral achievements, which might have been expected to attract more enthusiastic recruits. Professor Tim Bale explained, "There's an extent to which surges into parties are prompted by public profile... and they don't seem to have much chance of getting into government at the moment."
On a positive note, the same research found Liberal Democrat members to be the most active among UK political parties. Following the 2024 election, 19% of members reported canvassing voters in person or by phone, more than any other party. Professor Bale emphasized, "all sorts of research over time that, certainly in very close races, contact with the voters, whether that be face to face or just leafletting does seem to make a difference."
A party spokesperson highlighted other achievements, saying, "We have a record number of MPs, the most popular party leader in the country, and elected more councillors than Labour or the Conservatives for the first time ever in May's local elections. When it comes to actual elections, more and more people are backing the Liberal Democrats as the only party that can stop Reform turning Trump's America into Farage's Britain."
This decline comes even as the party recorded its most successful general election in terms of parliamentary seats last year. A party spokesperson noted, "in actual elections, more and more people are backing the Liberal Democrats."
By contrast, the Green Party of England and Wales reports membership of 90,000, marking a 91% rise since 2020, according to recent reports.
The Liberal Democrats experienced a surge in members during the 2020 pre-Brexit period, when the party campaigned for a second referendum. Since then, the fall in paying members has been partially concealed by including “registered supporters” in the figures reported in the party’s annual accounts. Registered supporters can sign up for free to access briefings and events but are not allowed to vote in leadership contests or shape policy. The party clarifies that its published numbers combine both members and supporters, but a detailed breakdown is not provided.
Academic research from a joint project between two universities highlighted that the decline is notable given the party’s electoral achievements, which might have been expected to attract more enthusiastic recruits. Professor Tim Bale explained, "There's an extent to which surges into parties are prompted by public profile... and they don't seem to have much chance of getting into government at the moment."
On a positive note, the same research found Liberal Democrat members to be the most active among UK political parties. Following the 2024 election, 19% of members reported canvassing voters in person or by phone, more than any other party. Professor Bale emphasized, "all sorts of research over time that, certainly in very close races, contact with the voters, whether that be face to face or just leafletting does seem to make a difference."
A party spokesperson highlighted other achievements, saying, "We have a record number of MPs, the most popular party leader in the country, and elected more councillors than Labour or the Conservatives for the first time ever in May's local elections. When it comes to actual elections, more and more people are backing the Liberal Democrats as the only party that can stop Reform turning Trump's America into Farage's Britain."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment