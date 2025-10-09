The 2025 Travel Market In Saudi Arabia Analysis Of Legislative Changes, Tech Advancements, And Pricing Dynamics Record-Breaking Pilgrim Numbers Boost Saudi Travel Market
Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel in Saudi Arabia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
In 2025, Saudi Arabia's travel industry witnessed an impressive double-digit growth in retail value sales, primarily fueled by unprecedented pilgrim numbers, significant cultural achievements, and a lineup of key global events. This remarkable growth was a direct result of strategic investments, comprehensive regulatory reforms, and ambitious mega-projects that set the stage for progress.
Notably, the Kingdom had already surpassed its goal of attracting 100 million visitors, achieving this milestone seven years ahead of the target. Looking forward, an ambitious new objective has been established, aiming to welcome 150 million tourists annually by 2030.
Report Scope
The report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding the dynamics and nuances of the national travel market. It encompasses updated market size data ranging from 2020 to 2025, enabling stakeholders to pinpoint the sectors that are propelling growth. The report delves into the leading companies in the industry and presents a strategic analysis of pivotal factors affecting the market, including legislative changes, technological advancements, and pricing dynamics.
Additionally, it offers insights into consumer behaviors such as disposable income levels, vacation patterns, and holiday habits. Looking ahead, the report includes forecasts up to 2030, providing a roadmap of anticipated market transformations.
Product coverage: The report covers various segments such as Booking, In-Destination Spending, Lodging within the Destination, Tourism Flows, and Travel Modes.
Data coverage: Comprehensive data sets including market sizes (both historic and forecasted), company shares, brand shares, and distribution metrics are thoroughly analyzed.
Reasons to purchase this report:
- Gain an extensive understanding of the Travel market's landscape; Identify emerging growth sectors and comprehend the factors driving market changes; Analyze the competitive landscape, including major market players and leading brands; Utilize five-year forecasts to evaluate the market's projected trajectory.
This report is an essential tool for anyone interested in staying ahead in the dynamic travel industry landscape of Saudi Arabia, offering critical insights into market drivers, competitive advantages, and future opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Travel in 2025: The Big Picture Airlines: Key trends Hotels: Key trends Booking: Key trends What next for travel?
MARKET DATA
TOURISM FLOWS IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Saudi Arabia heavily focuses on targeting specific markets to drive tourism Locals look to mix business and leisure as part of outbound trips
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Investment in both religious and leisure tourism to drive inbound arrivals Saudi Arabians seek more fulfilling travel experiences when travelling abroad
CATEGORY DATA
AIRLINES IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Flynas heavily invests in fleet and route expansion as part of ambitious plans Saudi Arabian Airlines dominates with major low cost and full service carriers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Investment in infrastructure and launch of new local carrier are set to drive future growth of airlines Saudi Arabia aims to solidify position as global aviation hub
CATEGORY DATA
LODGING (DESTINATION) IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Short-term rentals and staycations help drive lodging growth Accor retains leadership of highly fragmented landscape
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Positive outlook as major events and further investment support lodging growth Despite new builds and expansion plans, challenges will remain
CATEGORY DATA
BOOKING IN SAUDI ARABIA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Booking sales increasingly driven by mobile-first approach Seera Group maintains leadership of travel intermediaries with wide portfolio
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Online platforms and intermediaries to increasingly drive future booking sales Riyadh Air looks to adopt digital-first approach to booking
CATEGORY DATA
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment