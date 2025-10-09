The 2025 Travel Market In Saudi Arabia Analysis Of Legislative Changes, Tech Advancements, And Pricing Dynamics Record-Breaking Pilgrim Numbers Boost Saudi Travel Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia's travel market is poised for growth due to record pilgrim numbers, cultural events, regulatory reforms, and mega-projects, with the goal of attracting 150 million tourists by 2030. Key opportunities lie in booking, spending, lodging, tourism flow, and travel modes.

In 2025, Saudi Arabia's travel industry witnessed an impressive double-digit growth in retail value sales, primarily fueled by unprecedented pilgrim numbers, significant cultural achievements, and a lineup of key global events. This remarkable growth was a direct result of strategic investments, comprehensive regulatory reforms, and ambitious mega-projects that set the stage for progress.

Notably, the Kingdom had already surpassed its goal of attracting 100 million visitors, achieving this milestone seven years ahead of the target. Looking forward, an ambitious new objective has been established, aiming to welcome 150 million tourists annually by 2030.

The report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding the dynamics and nuances of the national travel market. It encompasses updated market size data ranging from 2020 to 2025, enabling stakeholders to pinpoint the sectors that are propelling growth. The report delves into the leading companies in the industry and presents a strategic analysis of pivotal factors affecting the market, including legislative changes, technological advancements, and pricing dynamics.

Additionally, it offers insights into consumer behaviors such as disposable income levels, vacation patterns, and holiday habits. Looking ahead, the report includes forecasts up to 2030, providing a roadmap of anticipated market transformations.

Product coverage: The report covers various segments such as Booking, In-Destination Spending, Lodging within the Destination, Tourism Flows, and Travel Modes.

Data coverage: Comprehensive data sets including market sizes (both historic and forecasted), company shares, brand shares, and distribution metrics are thoroughly analyzed.

Gain an extensive understanding of the Travel market's landscape;

Identify emerging growth sectors and comprehend the factors driving market changes;

Analyze the competitive landscape, including major market players and leading brands; Utilize five-year forecasts to evaluate the market's projected trajectory.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Travel in 2025: The Big Picture

Airlines: Key trends

Hotels: Key trends

Booking: Key trends What next for travel?

MARKET DATA

TOURISM FLOWS IN SAUDI ARABIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS



Saudi Arabia heavily focuses on targeting specific markets to drive tourism Locals look to mix business and leisure as part of outbound trips

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Investment in both religious and leisure tourism to drive inbound arrivals Saudi Arabians seek more fulfilling travel experiences when travelling abroad

CATEGORY DATA

AIRLINES IN SAUDI ARABIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS



Flynas heavily invests in fleet and route expansion as part of ambitious plans Saudi Arabian Airlines dominates with major low cost and full service carriers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Investment in infrastructure and launch of new local carrier are set to drive future growth of airlines Saudi Arabia aims to solidify position as global aviation hub

CATEGORY DATA

LODGING (DESTINATION) IN SAUDI ARABIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS



Short-term rentals and staycations help drive lodging growth Accor retains leadership of highly fragmented landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Positive outlook as major events and further investment support lodging growth Despite new builds and expansion plans, challenges will remain

CATEGORY DATA

BOOKING IN SAUDI ARABIA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2025 DEVELOPMENTS



Booking sales increasingly driven by mobile-first approach Seera Group maintains leadership of travel intermediaries with wide portfolio

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Online platforms and intermediaries to increasingly drive future booking sales Riyadh Air looks to adopt digital-first approach to booking

CATEGORY DATA

