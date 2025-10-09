GITEX 2025: Measurable Cybersecurity Success By Genians And Rasinfotech Through NAC, EDR, And Universal ZTNA

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Genians, Korea's No.1 leader in Network Access Control (NAC) and Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) , is driving the evolution toward Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) . Together with its MEA distributor RASInfotech, Genians will exhibit at GITEX 2025, continuing a partnership that has shaped enterprise security across the region. This year's focus is demonstrating measurable cybersecurity success through proven customer outcomes, enhancing visibility, access control, compliance, and business continuity across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Proven Results Across MEA

Genians and RASInfotech have delivered measurable outcomes across MEA in sectors including government, healthcare, finance, energy, retail, construction, and education.



Seamless NAC Deployment Transition – A global retailer moved from on-prem NAC to cloud managed NAC with zero operational impact.

Zero Trust in Healthcare – A regional hospital network standardized device visibility and policy enforcement across multiple facilities.

Government Resilience – A Saudi government agency enhanced national security operations with a full on-prem EDR deployment. Operational Continuity – A Gulf mining leader reduced downtime and risk through an integrated EDR and RASInfotech-managed service.

“Every success we've achieved with Genians proves one thing: NAC remains the anchor of modern cybersecurity,” said Akram Khazi, CEO of RASInfotech.“By helping organizations evolve from legacy networks to Zero Trust, we extend the life and value of their security investments while maintaining regional sovereignty and control.”

From NAC to Universal ZTNA

At GITEX 2025, Genians will demonstrate how Network Access Control naturally extends into Zero Trust Network Access, creating a unified framework for users, devices, and clouds. Unlike vendors fragmenting into SASE components, Genians integrates NAC, ZTNA, and EDR to deliver consistent protection for IT and OT environments.

Showcasing Korea's No.1 EDR

Genians' EDR, trusted across Korean government and enterprise sectors, provides full on-premises control ensuring data sovereignty compliance for organizations operating in sensitive or regulated environments. Genians Security Center recently uncovered and analyzed a North Korean cyber-espionage campaign exploiting ChatGPT , proving the platform's real-world threat visibility and rapid response capabilities.

Together with RASInfotech, Genians offers MEA organizations a locally supported, compliance-ready cybersecurity stack that scales with business growth.

Global Collaboration and Regional Support

Genians continues to expand through innovation and global cooperation, supported by RASInfotech and its Technical Support Center in India, providing real-time engineering assistance across time zones, reflecting the spirit of“Teamwork Beyond Borders .”

The company is also successfully leading Korean government-backed cybersecurity initiatives in the Middle East , working with leading Korean cybersecurity vendors to strengthen critical infrastructure and defense programs.

“Our partnership with RASInfotech turns technology into trust,” said Sail Na, VP of Sales at Genians.“Our NAC foundation lets organizations evolve securely from visibility to enforcement, from access control to Zero Trust, without disruption. Genians gives customers a foundation that evolves rather than expires.”

Meet Genians × RASInfotech at GITEX 2025

Experience how NAC-Driven Zero Trust Architecture continues to secure the region, from legacy to Zero Trust, from visibility to control, from technology to trust. Visit us at GITEX 2025, taking place October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Booth H25-D70 , and explore how measurable cybersecurity success is achieved through teamwork.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) is a leading provider of NAC-driven ZTNA solutions that deliver a fundamental cybersecurity platform. By leveraging Device Platform Intelligence (DPI) , Network Access Control (NAC) , Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) , and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) , Genians empowers organizations to establish a trusted path for secure access across all connected devices. Since its inception in 2005, Genians has served over 5,000 customers spanning diverse industries and organizational sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, military installations, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Committed to fostering a stronger security culture globally, Genians collaborates with industry leaders and communities worldwide.

About RAS Infotech

RAS Infotech Limited was established in the year 1998 with offices in India and UAE with the sole purpose of providing comprehensive network security and network management solutions to customers across the Indian Sub-Continent and MENA region. RAS has over 1,000 satisfied clients since 20 years of its inception. It is due to the efforts of its sales and support teams, as well as consulting professionals, that these clients have renewed their trust in RAS year after year.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink