(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Argentine Football Association (AFA), reigning FIFA World Cup Champions, has appointed Druid Sport as its exclusive commercial representative in the Indian subcontinent.

Druid Sport Appointed as Exclusive Commercial Representative of the Argentine Football Association in the Indian Subcontinent

This landmark agreement will see Druid Sport manage and sell regional sponsorship rights for the Argentina National Teams, giving businesses across the Indian subcontinent direct access to one of football's most iconic teams and its legendary players. With established partnerships in India already, including brands such as Amul and Kingfisher, the commercial potential is clear. The period leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 offers a powerful platform for new partners to activate campaigns, engage fans, and align with the reigning World Champions.

This collaboration comes as Argentina prepare to visit Kerala this November for a special international friendly, in the lead up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, which is expected to be global superstar Lionel Messi's last World Cup appearance. The AFA has one of the largest and most passionate followings in the region. From the extraordinary welcome Diego Maradona received on his visit to India, to the overwhelming support for Lionel Messi and the National Team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, millions of fans across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and beyond have embraced Argentina as their own. With more than 250 million fans in India alone , the subcontinent has become one of the largest and most passionate Argentinian fan bases outside South America.

Druid Sport is a boutique international sports marketing agency with a track record of delivering cross-market partnerships for major sports properties. Already exclusively representing AFA in China, Druid Sport now manages AFA's rights in two of the world's most dynamic regions - China and the Indian subcontinent, together representing nearly half of the global population. As part of its long-term commitment to this market, Druid Sport is opening a new office in India to serve regional partners, seed new initiatives and commercial programmes and scale operations within this rapidly growing sports ecosystem.

Diarmuid Crowley, Chief Executive Officer, Druid Sport , said,“We are honoured to represent the FIFA World Cup Champions in one of the most passionate football regions in the world. Our goal is to bring Argentina closer to the millions of fans across the Indian subcontinent and to create meaningful partnerships between AFA and leading regional brands. With our presence now spanning both China and India, we are uniquely positioned to connect the Argentina National Team with audiences that together make up almost half the world's population.”

Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association , commented,“We know the passion that South Asian fans have for our team, and we are excited to strengthen this connection through our new partnership with Druid Sport. Its proven expertise in Asia will help us expand our commercial presence and deliver unforgettable experiences for our fans and partners in the region. Looking beyond this year, we feel confident these new associations will build lasting relationships with key business partners, inspiring even greater enthusiasm to play and watch this beautiful game for generations to come.”