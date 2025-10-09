Gen Z Choose 'Self Care' When Sick, Boomers Carry On As Normal

Gen-Z are more likely to prioritise 'self-care' when they're ill – while Boomers carry on life as normal.

As cold and flu season sets in, a poll of 2,000 adults revealed a generational divide in how people care for themselves when they're unwell.

The youngest generation of 18 to 28-year-olds are leading the way in redefining what 'self-care' means, with 55 per cent feeling comfortable taking time off work to rest and recover.

By contrast, only 30 per cent of Baby Boomers (61 to 79-year-olds) said the same, suggesting many still follow the 'keep calm and carry on' mindset – pushing through illness, rather than pausing to heal.

Gen Z are more likely to take a break from socialising (54 per cent), exercise (46 per cent) and household chores (42 per cent), with 83 per cent believing that slowing down actually speeds up recovery.

Boomers, on the other hand, tend to manage sickness more traditionally, reaching for over-the-counter remedies (59 per cent), eating nourishing meals (50 per cent), and getting extra rest in bed (48 per cent).

Yet, a sense of guilt still lingers, 45 per cent of the older age group admitted they feel bad for taking time off work to look after themselves, and 24 per cent worry about being judged by their manager.

Across all age groups, however, one truth stood out - three in 10 adults confessed they don't prioritise self-care enough.

Dr Roger Henderson, NHS GP and spokesperson for Olbas [], which commissioned the research, said:“Many people and families are now taking a gentler approach to 'sick days', with more focus on rest and simple comforts rather than just 'pushing through'.

“Recovery is now seen as a chance to support both body and mind, with good sleep, hydration and calm activities all helping along the way.

“Small rituals can make a big difference too, such as steam inhalation, natural decongestants, warm baths or even propping up pillows at night can ease symptoms and bring comfort.

“These little moments of care not only help us feel better but also give peace of mind for caregivers during cold and flu season.”

The research also found for Gen Z self-care is about small comforts which make being unwell more bearable, including running a hot bath (40 per cent), or curling up with a favourite TV show or film (42 per cent).

Similarly, a soak is among the go-to cures for Gen Z (37 per cent) as well as eating fruit and veg (45 per cent) and using home remedies (31 per cent).

Millennials share some of the same mindset, with over half (53 per cent) feeling comfortable taking time off work when sick.

But almost half of Gen X (42 per cent) and 40 per cent of Boomers admitted they'd rather power through at work than rest, reflecting a“push on” culture that still defines many workplaces.

However, 34 per cent of all respondents polled via OnePoll predicted there will be a shift in attitude towards illness in the future, with more emphasis on ensuring that self-care is prioritised.

A further 40 per cent believe workplaces will adapt further to include more remote working and flexible hours to accommodate employees when they're feeling unwell.

Rachel Ramsden spokesperson for Olbas, said:“Self-care was perhaps once thought of as indulgent, but it's now a necessity for many people.

“Being comfortable to rest and recover, embracing your personal ritual for periods of illness and having a support system in place that allows this is essential.

“A lot has happened in recent years, which has impacted how we care for ourselves and general attitudes towards cold and flu recovery.

“With winter approaching, it's important that people recognise the signs of illness and know how they can help themselves recover as quickly as possible – whether that is through self-care, natural medication or visiting their local pharmacy for more advice.”