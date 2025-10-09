Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Hails Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough


2025-10-09 04:03:54
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday endorsed a newly announced ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza, calling it a vital step toward peace and humanitarian access in the war-ravaged territory.

"I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire & hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by @POTUS," Guterres said in a statement posted on the social media platform X, owned by the US company X.

His remarks followed the declaration by US President Donald Trump that both Israel and Hamas had approved the initial phase of a US-sponsored proposal aimed at halting hostilities and securing the release of captives.

"I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt & Türkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough. I urge all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement," the UN chief added.

'The fighting must stop once & for all'
Guterres emphasized the importance of securing a lasting peace, insisting that any hostage releases must occur in a "dignified manner" and that the truce must become permanent.

"The fighting must stop once & for all. Immediate & unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies & essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end," he said.

The United Nations will take an active role in implementing the agreement, pledging to ramp up delivery of humanitarian aid and support long-term rebuilding in Gaza. Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to recovery efforts and called for political momentum toward resolving the underlying conflict.

"I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, leading to a two-state solution to enable Israelis & Palestinians to live in peace & security. The stakes have never been higher," he concluded.

