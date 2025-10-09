Qatar Making Significant Efforts To Combat Money Laundering: Attorney-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: Qatar participated in the first general meeting of the Aasset Recovery Inter-Agency Network in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA-ARIN), held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi leads Qatar's delegation at the meeting. The two-day meeting will discuss the regional network's objectives of enhancing cooperation and coordination among member states to identify, trace, freeze, seize, and recover illicitly obtained assets.

It also addresses the issue of establishing an effective network of contact points between member states, supporting the development and unification of national legal frameworks, strengthening relevant institutional structures, and consolidating cooperation and partnerships with international organizations and similar regional networks, all of which will contribute to enhancing joint action and achieving the desired goals.

This first annual general meeting witnesses the official launch of the MENA-ARIN, marking the beginning of the network's journey to enhance the principles of transparency and cooperation in an effort to support asset recovery efforts across the region. In his remarks during the meeting, the Attorney-General emphasised that Qatar is making significant efforts to combat money laundering and corruption by developing legislative frameworks, enhancing international cooperation, and establishing specialised national and regional networks. He also highlighted the challenges facing the asset recovery process, calling for the adoption of more effective international mechanisms, the use of modern technologies in this field, and the adoption of voluntary recovery programmes.

Al Nuaimi also affirmed Qatar's support for the ARIN, voicing his confidence in its ability to achieve its desired goals.

