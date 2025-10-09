Masood Azhar Approves Formation Of Jem Women's Brigade 'Jamaat-Ul-Mominaat', Appoints Sister As Chief

The decision was made public through a letter issued under the name of JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar.

According to the letter, the recruitment drive for this newly created unit has commenced at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on October 8.

Notably, during Operation Sindoor, Indian Security Forces targeted the headquarters of JeM in Bahawalpur, in southern Punjab, Pakistan.

Last month, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri, in a video, said that the attack in Bahawalpur killed the family members of Azhar during Operation Sindoor.