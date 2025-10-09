Aamir Khan's Son Azad Achieves A Milestone As He Steps Ahead Of Mother Kiran Rao

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Kiran Rao took to social media to share a proud moment as her son, Azad Khan, achieved a significant milestone.

Taking to Instagram, Rao shared photos with her son Azad, playfully noting that he is now a little taller than her. The producer wrote in the caption,“Ok fine, I concede that Azad's a *little* bit taller than me now. He didn't need to flatten my hair to prove it. the second picture is from a few years ago - thanks @hinabi for the memory...”

In the first image, Kiran Rao smiles as she takes a picture while Azad poses with his hand resting on his mother's head, hinting that he has now surpassed her in height. The second photo shows Kiran slightly taller as they pose together. Through her post, the doting mother beautifully highlights how her son has grown taller over time.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son, Azad Rao Khan, was born in 2011 through IVF surrogacy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2021, continue to co-parent Azad amicably and maintain a cordial relationship.

During her appearance on Kareena Kapoor's talk show“What Women Want,” Kiran Rao discussed how she and Aamir continue to co-parent their son, Azad, following their separation.

Rao had said,“Now, it's much smoother, and Aamir is more involved in it. Luckily, right now, we are upstairs and downstairs, but whenever we move, we won't be far away. Azad is enjoying his time with his dad a lot more as he's now older. It has reached a place where it is really nice. I feel like I can relax and leave Azad with Aamir. Only, Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it's a majority-of-dads problem - they're always like, 'Don't get us involved in school-related activities, we'll take care of other things.”