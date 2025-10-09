BJP Welcomes Mayawati's Praise For UP Govt, SP Hits Back Over Dalit Remarks
However, Mayawati's sharp criticism of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for "indulging in drama" and "exploiting Dalits and the oppressed sections" during their regimes drew a strong response from the SP.
Addressing a rally in Lucknow on the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati accused the former SP and Congress governments of harbouring a casteist and capitalist mindset that, she claimed, systematically discriminated against Dalits, OBCs, and weaker sections of society.
Reacting to her remarks, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal told IANS, "It is the government's duty to maintain and preserve the work done by Mayawati, the revered Kanshi Ram, and the esteemed Dr B.R. Ambedkar -- the work that has been done for the Dalit community, building monuments and memorials for the leaders and forefathers of the community, which serve as a source of pride and inspiration for society."
"The engineering colleges and degree colleges that were named after respected Dalit leaders were renamed during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister, and other names were given instead," he added.
Responding to Mayawati's comments, Samajwadi Party MP R.K. Chaudhary lashed out, saying, "BJP is a party that operates under the RSS. The RSS is an organisation that does not recognise B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution as its own. Mayawati should understand the direction the BJP is heading. What the BJP did in the past, it will do again."
"BJP and RSS are trying to impose the ideas of Manusmriti so that discrimination prevails. We are fighting against discrimination and trying to save the Constitution. Mayawati should understand this," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment