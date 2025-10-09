Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Author J. F. Yamada Releases New YA Fantasy Novel - Emmelyn’s Book Club


2025-10-09 03:14:12
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) When Fiction Becomes Reality - A New YA Fantasy About the Girl Who Can Step Into Books

In Emmelyn’s Book Club, author J. F. Yamada delivers a spellbinding YA fantasy that blurs the boundaries between imagination and reality. Emmelyn Miller has a secret no one believes—she can literally enter the worlds of the books she reads. Within their pages, she becomes anyone she wants to be: a warrior, a princess, a savior. Every adventure feels more alive than her own life.

But when a boy from her real world goes missing and she finds him trapped between the pages of a mysterious book, Emmelyn’s extraordinary gift turns into a dangerous curse. To rescue him, she must master new abilities, form unlikely alliances, and face dark forces that threaten to collapse the boundary between fiction and reality.

As the lines blur, Emmelyn must decide: is she the author of her destiny—or just another story waiting for its tragic ending?

This hauntingly beautiful YA novel combines elements of magical realism, mystery, and psychological suspense. Perfect for readers of The Hazel Wood and Every Heart a Doorway, Emmelyn’s Book Club explores the power of stories to heal, transform, and destroy.

A girl who can live in books finds a boy who is missing in the real world.

About the Author
J. F. Yamada writes young adult fiction infused with wonder, emotion, and imagination. Blending the surreal with the heartfelt, Yamada’s stories explore the fragile line between reality and the worlds we create to escape it. Learn more at

Emmelyn’s Book Club is available for purchase at major retailers including:

Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
Kobo:
Apple Books:

Book Information:
Emmelyn’s Book Club
By J. F. Yamada
Independently Published
Release Date: July 17, 2025
ISBN: 9798999415523 (Hardcover) | 9798999415509 (Paperback) | 9798999415516 (eBook)
Genre: YA Magical Realism / YA Contemporary Fantasy


