Exabeam Appoints Pete Harteveld as CEO
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif. – October 8, 2025 – Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced Pete Harteveld as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership transition follows the decision by Chris O’Malley to step into retirement after three years of dedicated service to the company and over 30 years of executive leadership.
The transition comes at a time of strength and momentum for Exabeam. The company recently delivered strong financial performance over the last two quarters, delivering quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year double digit bookings growth, underscoring the power of its business strategy and market adoption.
Harteveld, who most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Exabeam, brings more than two decades of leadership experience that has uniquely prepared him for this opportunity. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for scaling revenue and building high-performing global teams across the cybersecurity and technology sectors. With a strong foundation and clear strategy in place, he is poised to carry the company’s vision forward and lead our company into a new era of focused growth and AI-driven security operations innovation.
“After three years leading Exabeam, the decision to retire is deeply personal,” said O’Malley, former CEO of Exabeam. “With the company delivering two of the strongest quarters in our history, I am confident the timing is right for this transition. The business has the wind beneath its wings, and I know Pete is the right leader to guide Exabeam into its next chapter.”
“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment in Exabeam’s journey,” said Harteveld, Exabeam CEO. “Thanks to Chris’ leadership and the dedication of our employees worldwide, the company is operating from a position of incredible strength. I look forward to building on that foundation, driving continued growth, and ensuring we deliver unmatched value to our customers and partners.”
In July 2024, Exabeam merged with LogRhythm, combining unparalleled technological innovation with reliable data to create an AI-driven security operations platform that delivers the most efficient and accurate security information and event management (SIEM) and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) solutions in the industry.
With more than 400 AI innovations delivered in the past year, the company has established itself as the market leader in AI-driven security operations. Breakthroughs like Exabeam Nova and insider threat detection for AI agents with Google Cloud, are moving customers from reactive defense to proactive, outcomes-driven security. Exabeam recently announced its 14th quarterly product announcement on October 1, 2025, expanding on innovations that empower security leaders to lead with clarity, justify investments, and prove the value of their SOC.
O’Malley will remain engaged through Q4 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.
About Exabeam
Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.
Real Intelligence. Real Security. Real Fast.
Learn more at
