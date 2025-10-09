403
mjunction wins Tata Group innovation award
Mumbai, October 8: mjunction services limited won the Tata Innovista 2025 at a glittering Awards ceremony here on Monday. Tata Innovista is the Tata Group's flagship platform to celebrate and recognise innovations within the Tata Group.
mjunction was adjudged the winner for its “world’s first broker-less, ex-factory tea e-auction platform” in the category of “Business Model Innovations”. mjunction MD & CEO Mr. Vinaya Varma received the award from Tata Group Chairman Mr. N Chandrasekaran.
mjunction emerged on top from among more than 17,000 entries, across more than 100 Tata companies.
“I am delighted to receive this award which recognises our commitment to innovation, efficiency and value-creation. This award reinforces my belief that innovation can truly transform traditional industries,” Mr. Varma said after receiving the award.
This year, mjunction’s tea e-marketplace completed five years of operations. During this period, the e-marketplace has transformed the Indian tea supply chain through cutting-edge technology, transparent trading practices, and inclusive policies. In doing so, it has not only enhanced market access for producers and traders but has also laid the foundation for India’s expanding global tea footprint.
The Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC) was conceptualised with a vision to make tea auctions more accessible, efficient, and equitable - especially for small tea growers and MSMEs.
At its core, JTAC is a broker-less, fully digital auction platform that handles every stage of the transaction - right from arrival and quality assessment to sale, dispatch and payment. This direct interaction between buyers and sellers ensures greater price discovery, lower costs and faster cash cycles. JTAC’s auction cycle of just 14 days is the shortest in the country, enabling fresher teas to reach markets faster and promoting faster inventory rotation for producers.
About mjunction:
mjunction services limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, leveraging technology to create value across industries for over two decades. Founded in 2001 with the launch of its pioneering metaljunction platform to bring transparency and efficiency to steel sales, mjunction has since diversified into multiple sectors, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes e-auctions, e-procurement, loyalty solutions, e-marketplaces, agri-commodities, financing, and specialized services. With innovative offerings like mjGRO for loyalty management, mjunction serves over 140 marquee clients in both public and private sectors, The company remains consistently profitable, reporting Rs 324 crore operating revenue and Rs 71.53 crore consolidated PAT in FY25, delivering consistent dividends to its promoters. With a strong focus on innovation, transparency, and customer success, mjunction continues to drive digital transformation in B2B commerce, enabling businesses to trade and procure with greater efficiency, scale, and trust.
