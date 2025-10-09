403
The Chefz Launches “Ca”e” via Dark Stores Ordering
8-10-2025
The Chefz, Saudi Ar’bia’s leading lifestyle and delivery application, has announced the launch of it“ new”“Care” section, dedicated to personal care products available through direct ordering from the dark stores. This strategic expansion aims to enhance customer experience and diversify service offerings across Saudi Arabia.
The new service was initially launched in March 2025 in Riyadh as a pilot phase, before expanding in September to cover Jeddah and the Eastern Province. Leveraging its advanced cloud-based inventory system and smart logistics, The Chefz plans further expansion into additional Saudi cities in the coming year.
Care offers a wide range of hygiene, skincare, and haircare products, as well as perfumes, cosmetics, and other daily essentials.
The integrated cloud system ensures real-time stock tracking, efficient order processing, and fast delivery from the nearest distribution center, maintaining high standards of product quality and reliability.
The Chefz encourages its users to share their personal experiences and photos of the products they receive at home through the platform. This initiative is designed to boost credibility, transparency, and community engagement, positioning The Chefz as an interactive, customer-centered platform built on authenticity and trust.
In addition to restauraét and café deliveries, The Chefz provides a wide array of lifestyle services, including catering and food truck bookings for family gatherings, corporate events, and celebrations. The platform also offers flowers, gifts, and personalized deliveries, making it a comprehensive ecosystem that caters to both daily needs and special occasions.
The The Chefz app is available on iOS and Android in three languages: Arabic, English, and Chinese, making it the first Saudi restaurant delivery app to support the Chinese language.
