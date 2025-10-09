HBKU’s College of Public Policy Highlights Storytelling and Narratives in Hadaba 25

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, October 8, 2025: The College of Public Policy (CPP) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), through its Hadaba initiative, recently held ‘Hadaba 25: Public Narrative & Data Storytelling’ forum at Minaretein, Education City.

This year's theme was designed to advance innovation in policy design through narrative strategy and data storytelling. In doing so, it explores the intersection of data, which is transparent, accountable, and empirical, with storytelling providing the emotional resonance needed to engage people, build narratives, and communicate complex concepts.

Held over two days, the program brought together around 180 policymakers, researchers, practitioners, and students to develop practical, data-driven narratives that inform public policy. It blended collaborative training sessions, masterclasses, workshops, talks and keynotes to ensure participants are equipped with skills in data visualization, policy communication, and collaborative storytelling. Participants will also gain exposure to best practices, hands-on experience, and opportunities to work directly on real-world policy issues by linking values, evidence, and audience in policy messaging as well as shaping stories that influence public decisions and create impact. In addition, participants received a certificate in Policy Narrative and Data Storytelling.

As part of the event, UNICEF expert Priscillia Hoveyda delivered a talk on “Storytelling in Humanitarianism,” emphasizing the importance of promoting this medium among people facing displacement and humanitarian crisis. Representatives from Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, Harvard Kennedy School, Weill Cornell Medical College and the Leadership Hub also led sessions and masterclasses across various topics, reflecting the diversity in subject matter. Likewise, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology led a talk session which explored Qatar's public sector in the context of narrative.

Commenting on the theme of the event and its significance, Dr. Logan Cochrane, Acting Dean, CPP, said: “Authentic stories are more memorable than raw data, and this starts by understanding exactly what a narrative is, its parts, and how to align them to inspire action and inform decision-making. We recognize that storytelling grounded in data is not only a communication skill but a strategic policy tool. Through our research and teaching, HBKU CPP plays a vital role in advancing this dialogue, equipping policymakers and scholars to translate insights into narratives that shape outcomes and influence solutions.”

Situated within HBKU’s CPP, Hadaba fosters a vibrant community dedicated to breaking silos and building bridges within policymaking while crafting tools and solutions that resonate with diverse communities. The initiative reflects that challenges in policymaking regularly manifest as monumental hurdles and opportunities that are nevertheless waiting to be harnessed. With this in mind, Hadaba seeks to redefine the boundaries of policymaking by seamlessly intertwining public policy and design for the common good.


