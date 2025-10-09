403
The Digital School and CERT Sign Tripartite Agreement with Agricolleges International to Enhance “SkillED Academies”
(MENAFN- hct.ac) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 6 October 2025 – The Digital School, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), the implementing and knowledge partner of the SkillED Academies initiative launched by The Digital School, announced the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Agricolleges International, a global leader in agricultural education and training, aimed at enhancing the Agriculture Academy’s programs within the initiative.
Under this agreement, Agricolleges’ digital educational content will be integrated into the Agriculture Academy’s programs, providing youth with opportunities to acquire practical skills directly aligned with labor market needs, with a focus on entrepreneurship and job creation.
Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of The Digital School, said: "The SkillED Academies initiative is an extension of The Digital School’s vision to make quality education accessible to all. This partnership contributes to empowering youth with the knowledge and skills that enable them to innovate solutions and create job opportunities that support their communities and economies."
Mr. Mohammed Gheyath, CEO of CERT, noted: "This partnership with Agricolleges represents an important step in supporting The Digital School’s SkillED Academies initiative, enabling us to provide world-class educational content in key fields such as agriculture and business management, while supporting sustainable development efforts."
Mr. Wynand Espach, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Agricolleges International, highlighted: "Our collaboration in the SkillED Academies initiative goes beyond training young people for jobs in agriculture — it is also about preparing them to create jobs and opportunities, not only for themselves but also for others. By equipping youth with the right skills, an entrepreneurial mindset, and an understanding of farming practices, this partnership will open doors for them to thrive in the agri-space. Together, we aim to shape a generation that drives food security, rural development, and sustainable growth across the globe, making agriculture an important and attractive career choice."
This MoU represents a strategic step towards expanding learning and employment opportunities for youth across diverse communities and reflects the commitment of all three parties to achieving a lasting social and economic impact.
About the “SkillED Academies” Initiative: The “SkillED Academies” initiative, launched during the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai in collaboration with the “Ataya” initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, seeks to equip five million young men and women in Africa with the practical and professional skills demanded by the labor market.
The initiative stands as a pioneering effort to promote economic and social development through capacity building, with eight specialized academies offering targeted training programs focused on essential skills for employment. It embodies the fruitful collaboration between The Digital School and the Ataya initiative, which dedicated this year’s proceeds to supporting digital education in Africa through The Digital School, in line with its humanitarian and developmental mission.
