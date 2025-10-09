Higher Levels Of Trust Determine 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Great Place To Work analyzed over 1.2 million employee surveys to identify companies where employees had the most consistently positive experience.

Oakland, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® announced the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work ForTM Europe , marking its second year of partnering with Fortune Europe.

To select the list, Great Place To Work surveyed 1.5 million employees across Europe about experiences that build trust in the workplace. Of those, 1.2 million responses came from companies eligible for the list, and this ranking is based on that feedback.

To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work CertifiedTM with 500 or more employees and be recognized on national Best WorkplacesTM Lists in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, or the United Kingdom during 2024 or early 2025.

“Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe,” says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work.“These companies earned this recognition based on the trust that has been built within the organization. Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and their organization. This unlocks their creativity, which delivers profits and heals the planet at the same time.”

“We are proud to celebrate these companies setting the standard for what a great workplace looks like in Europe today,” says Grethe Schepers, lists director, Europe at Fortune.“Their achievements in creating the right environment for their people remind us how important this is to long-term business success.”



Who made the list?

Here are the top 25 companies on this year's list:

DHL ExpressHiltonAbbVieStrykerCiscoAllianzServiceNowSpecsaversAvivaHiltiMetLifeSalesforceAMGENNVIDIAAdmiral GroupTPAxpoNovo NordiskSiemens HealthineersgskSopra SteriaViatrisSii PolskaAccentureCadence

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Europe List by gathering and analyzing more than 1.5 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of over 2.7 million employees in the region. Of those, 1.2 million came from employees at companies eligible for this list, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. To be eligible, they must have 500 or more employees and be recognized on at least one national Best Workplaces List in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, or the United Kingdom during 2024 or early 2025.

