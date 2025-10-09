Vaisala's Interim Report Januaryseptember 2025 To Be Published On October 23, 2025
October 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)
Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2025 to be published on October 23, 2025Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2025 on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala/investors . The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:30 p.m. on the same day at
Audiocast and teleconference
An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media will be held in English on the same day, starting at 1:30 p.m. (Finnish time).
You can participate in the live audiocast via the following link:
Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering at the link below. After registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID.
A recording will be available at later the same day.
More information
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ...
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
