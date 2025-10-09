CORRECTION: Grigeo Group AB Subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB Acquires Company Huchtemeier Papier Gmbh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORRECTION: more detailed notification





On October 1, 2025 Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB has successfully completed the transaction and acquired 100% of the shares in the German company Huchtemeier Papier GmbH.

Huchtemeier Papier GmbH supplies hygiene paper, napkins, and paper raw materials to wholesalers, specialized retailers, and industrial customers. In 2024, sales of this company reached €92 million, with EBITDA of €2.6 million. Huchtemeier Papier GmbH currently has a team of 47 employees and sales offices in Germany, Austria, Poland, and Turkey.

In 2024, Grigeo Group's AB annual consolidated turnover reached €213 million, EBITDA stood at €34.8 million, net profit – €20.9 million. The Group employs over 1,000 people. By acquiring a trading company in Germany, the Group is taking a significant step towards expanding into the Western and Central European markets, which will enable significant increase of the Group's sales and EBITDA.

The transaction was financed by Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB funds.

