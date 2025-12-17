Emirates Flight Training Academy's Sixth Graduation Welcomes 77 Next-Gen Pilots To The Industry

16 December 2025, Dubai, UAE: After months of rigorous training, 77 highly trained cadets successfully turned their ambition to achievement at the Emirates Flight Training Academy's (EFTA) sixth graduation ceremony.

This annual milestone adds to EFTA's growing legacy of creating a robust conduit of trained pilots for Emirates and the airline industry with over 300 cadets graduating to date.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, who headlined the event, said:“Emirates Flight Training Academy's graduation ceremony symbolises the setting of a stronger foundation for global aviation and a promise that its future rests in the hands of committed, capable, resilient leaders. Our graduates will now proudly wear their wings, connect the world, uphold the highest standards of safety and service, and shape the world of aviation. Each one of our graduates today is a testament to potential and perseverance. Together, they represent our commitment to building a steady stream of aviators who will carry Dubai's vision to the skies. Congratulations, graduates - you have made us proud.”

The Emirates Group's senior leadership team, graduates, their families and friends, and the academy's faculty and cadets attended the glittering ceremony.

Today, 77 cadets earned their wings - not just to fly, but to lead, innovate, and inspire the next generation of aviators. 52 graduates represent the Emirates Group's UAE National Pilot Cadet Programme (NCPP), while 25 are from 15 other nations. In the last five years, EFTA has graduated over 300 highly skilled cadets, of which most are successfully flying or training at Emirates on the airline's widebody fleet.

NCPP is the UAE's largest and most established initiative of its kind, created to cultivate future generations of highly skilled Emirati pilots. The cadets, who are fully sponsored by the Group, join EFTA. Upon graduation, NCPP cadets have a clear pathway to flying with Emirates after completing their type rating.

Emirates Flight Training Academy has a unique approach to aviation training. It seamlessly integrates academic excellence, modern flight training technology and leadership development to shape world-class pilots capable of operating some of the most sophisticated wide-body aircraft in the skies. The journey from classroom to flight deck is made possible through incredibly strong partnerships that EFTA has with the National Cadet Pilot Programme and Emirates' flight training division. These partnerships ensure that the training EFTA cadets receive is not only exceptional, but directly aligned with Emirates' standards, culture, and operational requirements.

EFTA honoured five cadets for their exceptional achievements throughout the year - Abdulrahman Alnuaimi, Falah Alhosani, Giada Macario and Shaheer Bhatti. Saeed Abdulla was recognised for being the most diligent.

Located in Dubai South, EFTA's campus blends study with lifestyle, where cadets live in private studio apartments with access to amenities including a pool, gym, and recreation rooms. This ensures cadets are ensconced in comfort, can focus on their programme, which can be quite rigorous, have minimal distractions and spend zero time travelling to the academy.

EFTA's facility is equal to 200 football fields, has 36 modern ground classrooms, 6 full motion flight simulators, an independent Air Traffic Control Tower, and a dedicated 1,800 m long runway. All classrooms are equipped with two 86” touchscreens, running bespoke training software created by Boeing.

