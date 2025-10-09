Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hamas Hands Over List Of Palestinian Prisoners To Mediators


2025-10-09 02:03:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Palestinian movement Hamas thanked Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye for their mediation to end the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza, withdrawal of occupation, entry of aid and exchange of prisoners.
"Following reponsible and serious negotiations over the proposal of of (US) President (Donald) Trump in Sharm El-Sheikh with the aim of ending genocide on the Palestinian people and withdrawal of occupation from Gaza Strip ... We announce conclusion of an agreement ending the war on Gaza, withdrawal of occupation, entry of aid and exchange of prisoners," Hamas said in a statement.
It called on Trump and mediators to make the Israelil occupation implement the agreement fully.
The Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza killed more than 66,000 people, mostly children, and injured many more others, as well as destroying around 80 percent of buildings in the Strip.
Hamas meanwhile said it handed over a list containing names of Palestinian prisoners to be released during the first phase of Trump plan.
Zaher Jabarin, head of martyrs and prisoners office in Hamas, said they were awaiting the final approval on the names in the list so they would announce them for the public. (end)
nq


MENAFN09102025000071011013ID1110171255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search