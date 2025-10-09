Macron To Name New French Prime Minister Within 48 Hours Amid Political Tension

MENAFN - Khaama Press)French President Emmanuel Macron said he will appoint a new prime minister within 48 hours, following the resignation of Sébastien Lecornu and two days of failed coalition talks with party leaders.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Lecornu, who led what became the shortest government in France's modern history, stepped down on Monday after negotiations with political factions failed to produce a consensus on forming a new cabinet.

Despite the impasse, Lecornu expressed optimism about France's political direction, saying conditions were now favorable for appointing a successor and restoring stability.

According to the Élysée Palace, a majority of parliamentarians have opposed dissolving the National Assembly, clearing the way for the government to pass the annual budget before year's end. Macron is now expected to finalize the appointment process within two days.

The political deadlock has emboldened opposition leaders, including far-right figure Marine Le Pen and leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who have renewed calls for Macron's resignation, accusing him of losing control over his parliamentary majority.

Left-wing parties have also demanded the next government prioritize tax reform and repeal Macron's controversial pension law, which triggered mass protests across France earlier this year.

The upcoming appointment is seen as a key political test for Macron, whose second term has been marred by widespread protests, cabinet reshuffles, and growing polarization within France's political landscape.

