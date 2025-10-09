Pipe Threading Machine Market Poised To Grow At 4.4% CAGR By 2032, Insights By Persistence Market Research

EINPresswire/ -- The global pipe threading machine market is experiencing steady growth, propelled by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development worldwide. Valued at US$ 26.1 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$ 35.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The expansion is fueled by increasing investments in smart cities, industrial corridors, and transport modernization projects, which require extensive piping networks for water supply, gas distribution, and sewage management. Industrial automation and advanced threading technologies are further enhancing operational efficiency and reliability, making modern pipe threading machines indispensable across various sectors.

Among the product segments, automatic and semi-automatic threading machines dominate the market due to their ability to deliver high precision, faster processing, and reduced manual labor. Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the market, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, urbanization, and a growing industrial base in countries like China and India. The region’s emphasis on expanding pipelines, water distribution systems, and smart city initiatives has positioned it as a key growth hub for the global pipe threading machine market.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The global pipe threading machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2032.

• Automatic and semi-automatic machines dominate the product segment due to efficiency and precision.

• Asia-Pacific leads the market, driven by industrialization and infrastructure expansion.

• Rising investments in smart cities and industrial corridors are boosting demand.

• Industrial automation and advanced threading technologies are enhancing productivity.

• Increasing adoption across water, gas, and sewage pipelines is driving market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Operation

The pipe threading machine market is segmented based on operation into Manual and Automatic machines. Automatic machines are gaining prominence due to their high efficiency, precision, and ability to handle large-scale industrial projects with minimal human intervention. Manual machines, while cost-effective and easier to operate, are typically preferred for smaller projects or in regions with lower industrial automation adoption.

By Material Type

Segmentation by material type includes Aluminum, Steel, Iron, and Other materials. Steel and iron dominate the market due to their extensive use in industrial pipelines, construction, and infrastructure projects. Aluminum is preferred for lightweight and corrosion-resistant applications, while other materials cater to niche industries requiring specialized threading solutions, such as plastics or composite pipes.

By Application

The market is also categorized based on application across Mining, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Construction industries. Construction leads in demand due to massive infrastructure development, water distribution systems, and urban projects. Mining and chemical industries require robust threading machines for pipelines transporting liquids and gases under high pressure. Pharmaceutical applications often demand precision threading for smaller, specialized pipelines ensuring safety and contamination-free operations.

Regional Insights

Regional trends indicate significant growth in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. Asia-Pacific dominates due to rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and increased industrial activity. North America exhibits steady growth supported by advanced manufacturing facilities, pipeline modernization, and adoption of automated threading technologies. Europe maintains a strong market presence with high demand for precision engineering, adherence to stringent industrial regulations, and emphasis on energy-efficient solutions. Emerging regions in Latin America and the Middle East are witnessing gradual adoption driven by rising infrastructure investments and modernization of industrial facilities.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the pipe threading machine market is rapid infrastructure development across emerging and developed economies. Government investments in smart cities, industrial corridors, and transport projects are significantly increasing the demand for piping systems, which in turn fuels the adoption of advanced threading machines. Additionally, the automation of manufacturing processes and the need for precision, efficiency, and reduced labor costs are accelerating market growth. Industrial expansion in sectors like oil & gas, construction, and water management further supports market momentum.

Market Restraints

Despite steady growth, the market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs for automatic and semi-automatic threading machines, which may limit adoption by small and medium enterprises. Skilled labor requirements for operating advanced systems and ongoing maintenance costs can also act as barriers. Furthermore, the availability of low-cost alternatives in certain regions may affect the market penetration of premium threading solutions.

Market Opportunities

The pipe threading machine market presents opportunities in emerging economies where infrastructure projects are expanding rapidly. The adoption of AI-driven and IoT-enabled threading machines offers potential for enhanced productivity and predictive maintenance, providing manufacturers with a competitive edge. Additionally, green and energy-efficient threading solutions are gaining attention as industries move towards sustainable practices, creating avenues for market players to introduce innovative products. Expansion into niche sectors such as shipbuilding and heavy equipment fabrication also presents growth opportunities.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the global pipe threading machine market include:

• RIDGID, Inc.

• Rothenberger AG

• YG-1 Co., Ltd.

• REMS GmbH

• Fuji Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Harrington Industrial Plastics

• Trenton Tool & Manufacturing Company

• Hilti AG

Recent Developments:

• RIDGID launched a new automatic threading machine with enhanced precision and faster cycle times for industrial pipelines.

• Rothenberger AG introduced IoT-enabled pipe threading solutions for predictive maintenance and real-time performance monitoring.

