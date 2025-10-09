Bitmine Stock Drops After Bold Short Seller Kerrisdale's Critique

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Certainly! Here's a polished, journalistic rewrite of the article, incorporating an engaging introduction, key takeaways, and improved readability, while maintaining the original HTML structure:

-

Shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies experienced volatile trading but ultimately closed higher after facing criticism from short-selling firm Kerrisdale Capital. The attack highlights ongoing scrutiny within the crypto industry, particularly on companies employing aggressive strategies to hold and grow their crypto assets amid rising market tensions and regulatory concerns.



Kerrisdale Capital launched a critical report on BitMine, accusing the company of relying on outdated growth models.

Despite short-term volatility, BitMine's stock closed slightly higher, reflecting investor resilience and market complexity.

The report criticizes the company's aggressive stock issuance strategy and questions its long-term credibility.

BitMine's shift toward Ethereum holdings ranks it among the largest publicly traded ETH holders. Market chatter suggests widespread investor fatigue over the fast-paced issuance of company shares in the crypto sector.

Shares Fluctuate Amid Short-Seller Scrutiny

Shares in BitMine Immersion Technologies saw a mixed day on the stock market, closing with a modest gain after a turbulent session marked by sharp declines. Initially trading above $60, the stock dropped over 5% to a low of $57.41 following Kerrisdale Capital's publication of a sharply critical report. However, by the end of the day, the stock recovered slightly, ending at $60, and continued its upward trend after hours. The report, which targeted several crypto firms, questioned BitMine's business model and valuation strategy.

Kerrisdale accused BitMine of pursuing an“extinction-bound” model, largely based on its strategy of issuing shares at premiums to buy Ether (ETH) and increase its token-per-share metric. As the firm's holdings of ETH - nearly 2.83 million ETH worth over $12.5 billion - become increasingly central to its valuation, critics argue that the company's growth tactics are unsustainable.

This criticism comes amid a broader trend of crypto treasury firms accumulating significant crypto assets to attract investor interest, often through rapid share offerings.

BitMine has not publicly responded to Kerrisdale's allegations. Nonetheless, its stock showed resilience, finishing the trading day with a slight upward tick-highlighting the ongoing tension between market perceptions and real business fundamentals.

Market Turbulence and Company Strategy

During Tuesday's trading session, initial investor enthusiasm waned, with shares opening above $60 before dipping sharply. After Kerrisdale's report, which suggested that the company's capital raising tactics and growth prospects are flawed, some investors grew wary. Nonetheless, the stock's overall performance pointed to persistent investor interest, possibly driven by crypto market fundamentals and speculative activity.

BitMine's share price saw significant swings on Tuesday after Kerridale's short seller report. Source: Google Finance

Controversy Over Stock Issuance and Leadership

Kerrisdale also expressed frustration with BitMine's approach to share issuance, criticizing the company for raising over $10 billion in recent months through at-market stock sales. The report argues that such rapid fundraising has led to investor fatigue, with many becoming skeptical about further rallies amid ongoing dilution.

Specifically, Kerrisdale pointed to a $365 million share offering in late September, describing it as a“discounted giveaway” that sacrificed long-term credibility for quick cash. The firm claims this dilutive tactic undermines investor confidence and jeopardizes the company's future viability.

Furthermore, the report takes a shot at Tom Lee, the company's executive chairman, suggesting that while Lee's name recognition adds value, it lacks the“cult-like following” associated with Michael Saylor, who successfully built brand loyalty around Bitcoin and corporate capital raises. Kerrisdale insists BitMine's reliance on at-market stock issuance needs to be replaced with more innovative strategies that foster scarcity and charisma.

The Broader Context

Kerrisdale's critique extends beyond BitMine, referencing other crypto firms like Riot Platforms and Strategy that have faced similar pushback. The firm claims that as growth slows and disclosures become less transparent, the valuation premium on crypto holdings diminishes - from over 2x net asset value in August to just 1.2x in September.

In summary, Kerrisdale argues that investors should view such aggressive capital raising and token accumulation strategies skeptically - recommending direct ETH purchase or staking rather than paying a market premium for equity-based exposure.

Ultimately, the report underscores ongoing debates over the sustainability of crypto treasury companies and their roles within the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency markets, regulation, and investor trust.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.