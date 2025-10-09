AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For 2025 Q3 And 9 Months

According to Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, operational volumes continued the positive growth in cargo volumes and passenger numbers. "The largest increase was in bulk cargo segment and we see increase in grain volumes. The increase in the number of passengers has been influenced by the growth of the Helsinki route and the number of cruise tourists. We are pleased that the icebreaker Botnica has started the project-based work in Canadian waters and work will continue in the fourth quarter.", said Kalm.

In cargo volumes dry bulk (250 thousand tonnes i.e +46%) and containers (23 thousand tonnes i.e +4.3%) increased the most.

The number of passengers on the Tallinn-Helsinki route increased by +2.2% and among cruise passengers +13%. In addition to Finns and Germans, the number of passengers from distant countries - such as China, the United States and Japan - has increased.

Cruise ship visits increased +2.8%, cargo ships visits decreased -1.6% and passenger ship -1.8%.

In shipping, the number of vehicles on ferries increased by +2.4%, the number of trips increased by 6 trips i.e +0.1% and the number of passengers remained almost the same as last year. The number of charter days and utilization rate of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by -20%.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q3 2025 is preliminary as of 9 October 2025. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.