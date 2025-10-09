State Representative Matt Duffield Releases Public Safety Video On Fentanyl Crisis

EINPresswire/ -- State Representative Matt Duffield has released a new public awareness video addressing the ongoing fentanyl crisis and its devastating impact on Arkansas families. The video highlights both the severity of the opioid epidemic and life-saving resources available to residents across the state.

In the video, Rep. Duffield underscores the alarming scope of the crisis, noting that fentanyl claimed the lives of nearly 300 Arkansans in 2021. The synthetic opioid, which is significantly more potent than both heroin and morphine, has become a pervasive threat due to its low cost and high availability. A particularly dangerous trend involves drug traffickers mixing fentanyl into other substances, often without users' knowledge, creating heightened risk of accidental overdose.

"Many people who are overdosing, including Arkansans, don't even know they're taking fentanyl," Representative Duffield states in the video, emphasizing the hidden nature of this public health emergency.

The video also provides critical information about naloxone (commonly known by the brand name Narcan), an overdose-reversal medication that the Arkansas General Assembly is working to make more widely accessible. Rep. Duffield explains that the medication is user-friendly and portable, making it an effective tool for saving lives during overdose emergencies.

For Pope County residents specifically, the video directs viewers to the River Valley Medical Wellness center, where individuals can receive free naloxone training and medication by calling 833-479-4325.

This latest video continues Representative Duffield's pattern of addressing pressing public safety concerns facing Arkansas families, from school bus safety to suicide prevention. By connecting legislative action with practical, community-level solutions, the state representative demonstrates his commitment to translating policy into tangible support for constituents.

For more information about fentanyl awareness and naloxone access in Arkansas, residents are encouraged to contact their local health departments or the resources mentioned in Rep. Duffield's video.

