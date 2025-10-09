Claire Oakley
-
Researcher and Lecturer in Psychology,
University of Essex
Psychology of education researcher with a background in mathematics and computer science. My research interests focus on inequalities and identifying opportunities to reduce gaps between groups. My current research focuses on the progression of neurodiverse students and how their outcomes could be improved through timely and appropriate support/interventions. I am also interested in how teachers interact with neurodiverse students and how the quality of these interactions may influence outcomes. I examine educational achievement trajectories to understand when pupils diverge from expected progress and how individual and socioeconomic factors may contribute to achievement against potential. I investigate how the changes associated with adolescent development may contribute to educational outcomes.Experience
-
–present
Researcher and Lecturer in Psychology, University of Essex
-
2024
University of Essex, PhD Psychology
