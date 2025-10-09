$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Claire Oakley

Claire Oakley


2025-10-09 01:06:31
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher and Lecturer in Psychology, University of Essex
Profile Articles Activity

Psychology of education researcher with a background in mathematics and computer science. My research interests focus on inequalities and identifying opportunities to reduce gaps between groups. My current research focuses on the progression of neurodiverse students and how their outcomes could be improved through timely and appropriate support/interventions. I am also interested in how teachers interact with neurodiverse students and how the quality of these interactions may influence outcomes. I examine educational achievement trajectories to understand when pupils diverge from expected progress and how individual and socioeconomic factors may contribute to achievement against potential. I investigate how the changes associated with adolescent development may contribute to educational outcomes.

Experience
  • –present Researcher and Lecturer in Psychology, University of Essex
Education
  • 2024 University of Essex, PhD Psychology

The Conversation

MENAFN09102025000199003603ID1110171090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search