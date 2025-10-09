Uzbekistan Sees Strong Performance In Textile Production And Exports
According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this indicator increased by 6.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.
Textile production accounted for 8.9 percent of total industrial output during this period. Uzbekistan exported approximately $1.7 billion worth of textile products, representing 7.3 percent of the country's total exports. Within textile exports, finished products accounted for 50 percent, while yarn made up 30 percent.
Uzbekistan maintains trade relations with 200 countries, with the largest foreign trade turnover occurring with China (18.9 percent), Russia (16.1 percent), Kazakhstan (5.9 percent), Türkiye (3.7 percent), and South Korea (2.2 percent).
In terms of export structure, goods account for 75.2 percent of total exports, including industrial goods (11.1 percent), food products and live animals (7.8 percent), chemicals and related products (5.9 percent), and mineral fuels, lubricants, and similar materials (4.4 percent).
To note, Uzbekistan occupies the 7th position globally in the hierarchy of raw cotton production, yielding over 3.5 million tons of raw cotton, which translates to approximately 1.2 million tons of cotton fiber output. Moreover, the republic generates approximately 533 million square meters of textile, 60 metric tons of stockinet, 319 million apparel units, 117 million hosiery pairs, and 583 thousand metric tons of yarn.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment