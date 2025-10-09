Kashmir's Rising Stars: Budgam And Bandipora Lead The Way
By Kaisar Ahmad Malla
Budgam and Bandipora were once footnotes on Kashmir's educational map. The 2011 Census placed them among the least literate districts in the region, often spoken of with pity or neglect.
But today, the narrative is shifting.
From the villages of Budgam to the scenic valleys of Bandipora, a new story of tenacity and transformation is taking shape.
In Sonawari, one of Bandipora's most economically challenged areas, a young man recently made history by qualifying for the Indian Statistical Services.
Across the two districts, similar stories are emerging. Youth are clearing national-level exams in civil services, research, and engineering, proving that ambition does not bow to circumstances.
Economic hardships have long marked these regions. Unlike Baramulla or Anantnag, Budgam and Bandipora offer little in tourism or horticulture, the twin engines of Kashmir's economy.
Government jobs have remained the lifeline for most families. But limited resources and exposure have not stopped students from breaking barriers.
