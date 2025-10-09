UK PM, Owen Meet Young Indian Footballers, Coaches In Mumbai

Mumbai- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and legendary soccer player Michael Owen visited Mumbai's Cooperage Football Ground on Wednesday and interacted with young Indian footballers and a few coaches during a Premier League Community Showcase event.

Starmer, who is on his first India visit since becoming the Prime Minister in July 2024, took part in a closed-door event while also meeting the young players from Oxford Foundation.

The Premier League Community Showcase programme focuses on the Community Coach Development Programme, a collaboration between the English Premier League and the British Council that aims to expand access to the sport for social groups across India.

“It was lovely, great to see so many kids. They were so enthusiastic and of course their coaches. The Premier League does a lot of work around the world,” Owen, an English former professional footballer, told the media.

The 45-year-old former striker noted it is“absolutely vital” for coaches to be trained adequately before they begin coaching.