Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 To Resume, Host Kiccha Sudeep Thanks Dycm DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has resumed filming after a temporary halt caused by environmental compliance issues at the Jollywood studio in Bidadi. Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, intervened to lift the seal on the studio, ensuring that while the environmental norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) remain a priority, the production of Bigg Boss Kannada could continue. This decision comes after considerable efforts by actor and show host Kiccha Sudeep, who personally reached out to the Deputy Chief Minister and other officials to clarify that the Bigg Boss show was not responsible for the violations that led to the studio's temporary closure.

DK Shivakumar Directs Lifting Of Studio Seal

On the night of 8 October 2025, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar tweeted that he had directed the Bangalore South District Magistrate to remove the blockade on the Jollywood premises, where Bigg Boss Kannada is filmed. He emphasised that environmental compliance remains a top priority, and the studio would be given adequate time to address the violations in accordance with KSPCB regulations. Shivakumar also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry while upholding the government's responsibility towards environmental protection.

I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance...

- DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 8, 2025

Kiccha Sudeep's Intervention Helps Bigg Boss Kannada Resume

Following the studio lockdown, Kiccha Sudeep actively reached out to politicians, including DK Shivakumar, to ensure that Bigg Boss Kannada was allowed to continue filming. Sudeep acknowledged the assistance of Nalpad in facilitating communication with the authorities.

In an X post, Sudeep expressed his gratitude:

I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances.I truely appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank... Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 8, 2025

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Resumes With Contestants Back

With the intervention, all contestants who were at the Eagleton Resort have been brought back to the Bigg Boss house. While other activities at the Jollywood studio remain temporarily halted, the Bigg Boss show has been given a separate opportunity to continue. This ensures that the production can proceed without compromising environmental regulations, allowing fans to enjoy the new season without interruption.

Environmental Compliance Remains Key

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar reiterated that although Bigg Boss Kannada has resumed, the studio must still adhere to environmental norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The government's stance reflects a balanced approach, supporting the Kannada entertainment industry while upholding its responsibility to ensure environmental protection.