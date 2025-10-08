Cryptonewsbreaks Audius Empowers Verified Artists To Launch Custom Crypto Coins, Expanding Fan Engagement And Monetization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Audius , the largest decentralized music discovery and marketplace platform, announced that verified artists can now create their own Solana-based crypto coins directly on the platform-marking a major step toward transforming traditional fan clubs into dynamic, tokenized communities. In just minutes, artists can mint branded coins to reward fans with access to exclusive music, private Discord channels, app-wide badges, and direct messages. The new Artist Coins provide a fresh revenue stream and deepen fan relationships, offering a new model for artist-driven engagement in the digital era.

The feature launches alongside the 1.0 upgrade of Audius' Open Audio Protocol, a complete redesign supporting the DDEX industry standard and integrating with major distributors including DistroKid, Warner Chappell Music, and Downtown Music. The protocol also introduces custom reward pools and claimable coin accounts, allowing artists to distribute tokens through airdrops, quests, and rewards-tools that have already reached more than 5 million wallets via $AUDIO.“Our goal is to make Artist Coins intuitive and functional from day one,” said Roneil Rumburg, co-founder and CEO.“Audius 1.0 unlocks the ability for artists to connect with their fans in entirely new, meaningful, and financially sustainable ways.”

About Audius

Audius is a community-run music platform that connects artists and fans directly. On Audius, fans and artists build communities together around music, and developers build anything they want on their terms. Audius empowers artists to retain control of how their work is distributed and creates new revenue streams for them and other rights holders around the sharing of their music. Audius is music done right.

