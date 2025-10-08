Cryptonewsbreaks Audius Empowers Verified Artists To Launch Custom Crypto Coins, Expanding Fan Engagement And Monetization
The feature launches alongside the 1.0 upgrade of Audius' Open Audio Protocol, a complete redesign supporting the DDEX industry standard and integrating with major distributors including DistroKid, Warner Chappell Music, and Downtown Music. The protocol also introduces custom reward pools and claimable coin accounts, allowing artists to distribute tokens through airdrops, quests, and rewards-tools that have already reached more than 5 million wallets via $AUDIO.“Our goal is to make Artist Coins intuitive and functional from day one,” said Roneil Rumburg, co-founder and CEO.“Audius 1.0 unlocks the ability for artists to connect with their fans in entirely new, meaningful, and financially sustainable ways.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Audius
Audius is a community-run music platform that connects artists and fans directly. On Audius, fans and artists build communities together around music, and developers build anything they want on their terms. Audius empowers artists to retain control of how their work is distributed and creates new revenue streams for them and other rights holders around the sharing of their music. Audius is music done right.
For more information, please visit our website at
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment