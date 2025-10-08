403
Doha Meet Stresses Protection Of Journalists In War Zones
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An international conference on the protection of journalists in armed conflict zones began in Doha Wednesday.
The conference is organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and Al Jazeera Public Liberties and Human Rights Centre (PLHRC) at Al Jazeera Media Network and in cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) and the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.
Inaugurated by HE NHRC Chairperson Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah, the conference will discuss ways to enhance the protection of journalists and ensure their safety while covering conflicts, and to address the issue of impunity for crimes committed against them, with the participation of international officials, experts, and media professionals.
In this context, HE al-Attiyah said that organizing this conference comes within the context of the NHRC closely monitoring the conditions of journalists in areas of armed conflict, in addition to its keenness to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the previous conferences, especially the recommendations of the first Doha Declaration, issued by the international conference for the protection of journalists in dangerous situation, held in January 2012.
In her opening remarks, she added that while the NHRC is proud to note the reference to this declaration in numerous Human Rights Council resolutions, and welcomed the interpretation of a number of its recommendations into practical action, including the establishment of a unit dedicated to the safety of journalists within the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the NHRC renews its determination through this conference to move forward in enhancing protection and establishing a safe and enabling environment for journalists.
HE al-Attiyah emphasized that it is no longer acceptable to limit oneself to mere condemnation. The widening scope of crimes and serious violations against journalists points to the urgent need for broad action involving governments, national human rights institutions, and all stakeholders, along with UN agencies, to activate the rules of international law and implement comprehensive reforms to protection mechanisms. She said that the NHRC declares its commitment to following up on the implementation of the outcomes of this conference, in cooperation with various partners. The issue of protecting journalists will remain a top priority, in support of the truth and redress for victims.
HE Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal al-Thani said that while the blood of Al Jazeera journalists in the Gaza Strip has not yet dried in defence of the truth, the profession of journalism is facing tests that threaten its very existence and its humanitarian role.
He added that Al Jazeera Media Network has made the protection and safety of its journalists a firm priority, developing specialized training programs for its crews working in conflict zones and ensuring the highest standards of professional safety. However, its correspondents have been targeted simply for carrying out their duties. The number of Al Jazeera martyrs has reached 22 so far, 10 of whom were killed during the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.
Addressing the International Conference on the Protection of Journalists in Armed Conflicts, HE Sheikh Nasser stressed that Al Jazeera Media Network calls for unifying initiatives and strengthening solidarity among media institutions, human rights organizations, and nations to halt the killing of journalists and end the policy of impunity for their murderers.
Sheikh Nasser highlighted that Al Jazeera has been driving this cause forward for years, with a key milestone being the launch of the Doha Declaration on the Protection of Journalists in 2016, a document that received the endorsement of the Human Rights Council and Unesco and stands as the first international document propelled by a media institution for adoption within UN frameworks.
Unesco Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information Dr. Tawfik Jelassi stated in a recorded broadcast during the opening session that free and independent media are an essential pillar of democracy, yet it is equally crucial to ensure the safety of journalists and media workers while performing their vital role.
Journalists around the globe encounter threats, harassment, and censorship, and often lethal violence, while female journalists remain particularly vulnerable to harassment, both online and offline, Dr. Jelassi highlighted.
Dr Jelassi emphasised that protecting journalists in conflict zones remains a top priority for Unesco, averring that Unesco has repeatedly condemned the killing of journalists in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, Yemen, and other conflict zones, and affirms that journalists are civilians who must be protected under Security Council Resolution 2222.
In a recorded intervention, Commissioner at the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) and Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information, Ourveena Geereesha Topsy-Sonoo emphasized that journalist protection is central to the African Commission's work, which closely monitors violations against journalists across Africa.
The opening session concluded with a moment of silence honouring journalists who lost their lives in conflict zones worldwide, followed by the inauguration of a photo exhibition showcasing journalists' equipment and images of those martyred in Gaza and Iraq in armed conflict zones NHRC PLHRC Al Jazeera Media Network
