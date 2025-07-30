Tsunami Warning In US After Russia Earthquake: What Indians In California, Hawaii Should Know
In a statement cited by news agency ANI, the Indian Consulate emphasised the need for all Indian citizens in the affected regions to strictly follow guidance from American authorities and local emergency management agencies. They have also advised close monitoring of updates from the US Tsunami Warning Centres.Advisory for Indian nationals:
- Heed Official Alerts: Pay close attention to and comply with all official warnings and instructions from US authorities. Move to Safety: If a tsunami alert is issued, move to higher ground immediately without delay. Stay Clear of Coasts: Avoid all coastal areas until the 'all clear' is officially given. Be Prepared: Ensure emergency kits are ready and all communication devices are fully charged.
For any assistance, Indian nationals can contact the Consulate General of India in San Francisco at their helpline number: +1-415-483-6629.
The advisory comes as strong tremors from the earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean, near the highly seismic Kamchatka Peninsula. Authorities across several nations are currently assessing the potential for a tsunami.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment