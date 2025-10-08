Emarat And Megatrade To Launch UAE's Leading Energy Brand In Armenia

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE's energy retail sector, has entered into a strategic partnership with MegaTrade, a leading fuel and energy company in Armenia and a flagship entity within the diversified portfolio of SIL Capital. The agreement will bring the Emarat brand to Armenia for the very first time.

Under this partnership, MegaTrade will collaborate with Emarat to develop and operate a nationwide network of Emarat-branded service stations across Armenia. These stations will adhere to international benchmarks for fuel quality, health, safety, and operational excellence, setting new standards for the local energy sector.

The agreement was formalized at an honorary ceremony at Yerevan's Albert Hall, attended by Tigran Avinyan, Mayor of Yerevan, and Dr. Nariman Mohd Sharif Abdulla Al Mulla, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Armenia. The agreement was signed by Eduard Sukiasyan, Chairman of SIL Capital and shareholder of MegaTrade, and Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat, in the presence of senior officials and prominent business leaders from both nations.

Eduard Sukiasyan, Chairman of SIL Capital and shareholder of MegaTrade, commented:“Today we are opening a new chapter in Armenia's fuel and energy sector. By combining Emarat's international expertise with the capabilities of SIL Capital and MegaTrade, we will deliver services that meet the highest global standards. In a rapidly evolving environment, our goal is clear: to offer Armenian consumers nothing but the best. This partnership will establish Emarat as a new benchmark for energy services in Armenia,”

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat, said:“This agreement with MegaTrade is a defining step in Emarat's regional growth journey. By entering the Armenian market, we are introducing a trusted brand underpinned by international standards in fuel quality, safety, and customer service. Together with our Armenian partners, we will establish a scalable and sustainable model that not only delivers modern service-station and retail experiences but also builds local expertise. This partnership underscores Emarat's commitment to delivering value for stakeholders, empowering communities, and strengthening regional cooperation.”

The collaboration is expected to stimulate investment, create employment opportunities, and position Armenia as a regional hub for international petroleum retail services. By blending global expertise with local ambition, Emarat and MegaTrade are set to redefine the future of Armenia's energy landscape.