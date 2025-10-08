Oman: Man Arrested Trying To Transport Over 24Kg Of Narcotics On Passenger Bus

A man has been arrested in Oman in possession of over 24 kilograms of narcotic drugs.

According to the Royal Oman Police, the Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control, led by the Interior Governorate Police, arrested the individual, who is of Arab nationality, in the Nizwa Governorate.

The man was in a passenger bus transporting the drugs in two travel bags. According to the police, he intended to "traffic and consume" the drugs.

Legal procedures against him are being completed.

In August this year, two were caught smuggling narcotics through a shipping company in Oman. They were attempting to transport over 15kg of opium across the border to a European nation.

Authorities nabbed the individuals in an operation that tracked the shipment of water pumps being brought into the Gulf country. The drugs were found professionally concealed in the shipment.